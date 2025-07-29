Op Sindoor marked new milestone: Baijayant

Bhubaneswar: Senior BJP leader and MP from Kendrapara constituency, Baijayant Panda, on Monday said Operation Sindoor marks a new milestone in India’s response to terrorist attacks as it became the first country to strike 11 airbases of a nuclear-armed nation.

In his speech during the debate on Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha, the BJP leader said on Monday: “New Normal in India’s response and new milestone as India is 1st country to strike 11 airbases of a nuclear-armed nation, destroying 20 per cent of Pakistan’s air force. We responded first with a surgical strike, then the Balakot Air Strike…we struck with Operation Sindoor.... Operation Sindoor is not a reaction; this is the Modi Doctrine.”

The senior BJP leader took a swipe at the Opposition, expressing disappointment that the Opposition has not yet questioned Pakistan’s repeated failures or the attacks carried out by them against India. The way India has been responding to any terrorist attack under PM Modi is the ‘New Normal’, he said.

The Kendrapara MP stated that the difference between the actions taken in response to past attacks and the current policy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi clearly indicates that Operation Sindoor-type responses to terrorist attacks have become the new normal.“Opposition has pointed out that whether there was any pressure on India, I will like to clarify that any country can make a suggestion (India only stopped hostilities after Pakistan requested),” added Panda. He questioned the Opposition’s silence on Pakistan’s absurd claim regarding the absence of terrorist camps in the neighbouring country.Responding to Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi’s allegations, Panda said: “It’s amusing that he questioned when India will take back PoK and used terms like ‘bowed down’ and ‘surrender.’ It was highlighted, that how many times Congress itself has surrendered in the past.” The BJP leader also criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying that the Leader of the Opposition have been talking about China’s drone but never talked about the success of indigenous Indian weapons.

He also asserted that Indian claims regarding the targeting of Pakistani terrorist bases are backed up by solid satellite images unlike false narratives peddled by Pakistan.

The BJP leader noted that post Operation Sindoor, India received 61 messages from heads of governments, heads of State and Vice-President. The Kendrapara MP noted that recent honours conferred on PM Modi by different countries is not a personal honour, but an honour to the nation. Targeting the Opposition, he said: “We are People of peace but not Prisoners of it.”