OpenAI whistleblower's mother alleges 'murder'

New Delhi: The mother of Suchir Balaji, a 26-year-old former OpenAI researcher who was found dead after accusing the company of violating copyright laws, alleged that her son was 'murdered' and demanded an Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) probe into the matter.

Poornima Rao, the mother of Suchir Balaji, claimed that her son's death was a 'cold-blooded murder declared by authorities as suicide'.

She also mentioned that a private autopsy report differed from the initial police report.

Additionally, she stated that her son's apartment had been 'ransacked', and there were signs of a struggle in the bathroom that suggested he had been hit.

'We hired private investigator and did second autopsy to throw light on cause of death. Private autop-sy doesn't confirm the cause of death stated by police. Suchir's apartment was ransacked, sign of struggle in the bathroom and looks like some one hit him in bathroom based on blood spots. It's a cold blooded mu*d*r declared by authorities as suicide. Lobbying in San Francisco city doesn't stop us from getting justices. We demand FBi investigation.' Poornima Rao wrote on X.

Elon Musk responded to the post of Suchir Balaji's mother, saying 'This doesn't seem like a suicide.'