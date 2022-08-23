'Operation Lotus' fails in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP continue to be at loggerheads with each side trying to hit back harder amid a spate of allegations and counter-allegations over the CBI probe into Delhi excise policy.

Even as the BJP has dismissed Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia's claims of getting "an offer to split '' AAP, Kejriwal targeted the saffron party stating that its nefarious designs won't work. In a dig at the BJP, Kejriwal tweeted on Monday:

"Operation Lotus has failed in Delhi". Lotus is the party symbol of the BJP, and the term - Operation Lotus - has been used by the Opposition parties for accusing the BJP of attempts to topple the elected governments. By afternoon, Kejriwal - along with Sisodia- reached the BJP-ruled Gujarat where he addressed a townhall and said that the party had failed the state in its 27 years of rule.

After praising the New York Times coverage last week, he said that Sisodia deserves a Bharat Ratna for all the work he has done for Delhi's educational development. He also shared Sisodia's bombshell tweet, and further intensified the attack on the BJP.

"It means CBI-ED raid has nothing to do with liquor policy and corruption? These raids were done only to topple the "AAP" government in Delhi? Like they have done in other states," he tweeted in Hindi. The CBI is investigating alleged discrepancies in the excise policy that was cleared by the AAP government last year.