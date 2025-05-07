'Operation Sindoor' a 'befitting response' to Pahalgam terror attack, says Tripura CM

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday said that India's 'Operation Sindoor' is a "befitting response" to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives and other such dastardly acts on Indian soil.

The Chief Minister, on the sidelines of an official event, said that the 'Operation Sindoor' is a strongly planned attack on terrorist training camps and launchpads in Pakistan.

He shared that during 'Operation Sindoor', not a single civilian or their habitations were attacked.

"We have reports of some deaths. PM Narendra Modi does what he says. We are with him. We express solidarity with the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force and all Indian forces," CM Saha told the media.

Speaking on the stand of Bangladesh on 'Operation Sindoor', he said that the neighbouring country (Bangladesh) has not said anything so far.

"Bangladesh had condemned the (Pahalgam) terrorist attack. So let's see what they say," CM Saha said.

Tripura shares 856 km of international border with Bangladesh.

CM Saha, who also holds the Home portfolio, also said that while Pakistan claims not to agree with terrorism, its actions show otherwise.

"PM Modi has said we shall not excuse anyone and we are with him," he said.

The Chief Minister said: "Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has told the media about what happened in 'Operation Sindoor' and why... look at how many times terrorists have attacked India. It is high time to give a befitting response to them. Enough is enough. Appropriate response is being given and will continue to be given in future."

Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu praised the Indian armed forces' move, saying nobody who looks at India with "evil eye" and tries to create disturbance would be allowed to go scot free.

"Whoever looks at our country with evil eyes and tries to create disturbances, the PM Modi has said there is no option to let them go scot free. Operation Sindoor targeted hideouts where terrorists were trained. If that county retaliates, we are also prepared for it," the Governor told the media.

He also said that the Central government has ordered to conduct mock drills across the country to "prepare for everything".

"Everyone holds the responsibility to participate in this drill and become prepared," he said.

He said operationalising air raid warning systems and testing communication, among others, reflect a proactive role in national security.

"Preparedness is not an act of fear but a testimony to commitment to protect every life," he said.

Recounting his own experience as a young student during the 1971 Indo-Pak War, Reddy Nallu said that in 1971, when there was a war against Pakistan, it led to the creation of sovereign Bangladesh.

"I was a student at that time (1071), rehearsals were held, sirens sounded, lights had to be turned off so that attackers couldn't see targets from above. We have to be prepared for any situation. Mock drills are being conducted across the country. All of us should participate," the Governor stated.