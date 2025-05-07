Operation Sindoor: Memes Flood Social Media in Response as India Strikes Pakistan

It has been almost two weeks since the Pahalgam terror attack, and impatience is growing among the people due to the lack of any official response from India.

Meanwhile, the central government ordered state governments to conduct mock drills, which many interpreted as a sign of war preparedness. But as the sun rose, India launched lightning strikes on terror camps in Pakistan, killing dozens of terrorists.

All of a sudden, Operation Sindoor was underway, lifting the spirits of the average Indian.

Some even took it a step further, creating memes imagining the chaos in Pakistan.

They're posting on social media, saying, “They attacked in real life after naming the mock drills!”

Here are a few memes to look at:

#OperationSindoor

Indian Army Launches Missiles On pakistan 🔥 Jai Hind 🗿 pic.twitter.com/aXVf5MKBOY — theboysthing (@theboysthing07) May 6, 2025























