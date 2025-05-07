Operation Sindoor: Memes Flood Social Media in Response as India Strikes Pakistan

Live
After the Pahalgam terror attack, India launched lightning strikes on terror camps in Pakistan under 'Operation Sindoor,' lifting the spirits of its citizens. Social media erupted with memes reflecting the excitement and humor around the operation.
It has been almost two weeks since the Pahalgam terror attack, and impatience is growing among the people due to the lack of any official response from India.
Meanwhile, the central government ordered state governments to conduct mock drills, which many interpreted as a sign of war preparedness. But as the sun rose, India launched lightning strikes on terror camps in Pakistan, killing dozens of terrorists.
All of a sudden, Operation Sindoor was underway, lifting the spirits of the average Indian.
Some even took it a step further, creating memes imagining the chaos in Pakistan.
They're posting on social media, saying, “They attacked in real life after naming the mock drills!”
Here are a few memes to look at:
#OperationSindoor pic.twitter.com/YdVeZwjaLt— Dr Gill (@ikpsgill1) May 7, 2025
#OperationSindoor— theboysthing (@theboysthing07) May 6, 2025
Indian Army Launches Missiles On pakistan 🔥 Jai Hind 🗿 pic.twitter.com/aXVf5MKBOY
#OperationSindoor pic.twitter.com/xw1YJoIgvx— oliver (@jaynildave) May 6, 2025
Pakistan be like#OperationSindoor | #IndianArmy pic.twitter.com/e44GZ3Wz4J— Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 7, 2025
न्याय हुआ। Jai Hind 🇮🇳#OperationSindooor #sindooroperation #IndianArmy pic.twitter.com/0woInUHdsL— JaraaHatke (@jaraahatkehu) May 7, 2025