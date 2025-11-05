Opinion Poll: Polstrat predicts easy win for NDA

New Delhi: Contrary to recent findings of a tight contest between the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Mahagathbandhan (RJD-Congress-Left), the Polstrat Opinion Poll has predicted a clear and comfortable victory for the ruling coalition in the high-stakes battle for Bihar.

Another notable finding of the Polstrat poll survey is the emergence of new entrant Jan Suraaj as a crucial player in the power matrix of Bihar, banking largely on the young voters in the range of 18-25 years. Polstrat, a leading polling agency, released its Opinion Poll for the Bihar Assembly elections 2025 on Tuesday, based on a sample size of 8.42 lakh respondents.

As per Polstrat survey findings, the BJP-led NDA is set to take a decisive advantage over the main RJD-led Opposition and looks poised to return to power with a clear majority. BJP-led NDA is seen fetching 44.80 per cent vote share while the grand alliance is trailing behind at 38.60 per cent.

The difference of 6 per cent vote share between the two rival alliances also resonates in the stark contrast in victory margin, as the NDA is expected to win 133-142 seats, while the grand alliance is likely to emerge victorious in 80-88 seats.

BJP is seen claiming victory in 70-72 seats, JD (U) in 53-56 seats, while the smaller alliance partners like LJP and HAM are expected to win 10-12 and 0-2 seats, respectively.

In the Mahagathbandhan, the power equation remains tilted towards RJD, much like the earlier electoral performances. RJD is seen emerging victorious in 69-72 seats while Congress could taste success in just 10-13 seats, as per the survey findings.

The Polstrat Opinion Poll has also delved into the voting percentage of the state’s population, depending on their age. Its findings show a large chunk of young voters swaying towards Mahagathbandhan, almost in equal measure to the NDA. In the 18-25 age bracket, the grand alliance is seen surging ahead of NDA with 40.73 vote share, while in the 26-40 age bracket, NDA is seen taking the lead with 43.18 per cent vote share.

For the middle-aged and senior citizens, NDA remains the favourable choice of voters, with over 47 per cent in the 41-59 age group and over 47 per cent in the senior citizen category opting for the BJP-led alliance.

Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj is seen gaining notable support in the young voters category, with over 12 per cent voters opting for it in the 18-25 age category.