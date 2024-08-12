Oppn conspiracy to cause financial instability: BJP

New Delhi: The ruling BJP on Sunday alleged that the Congress and other Opposition parties are part of a conspiracy to create financial instability and chaos in India, as the ruling party rejected Hindenburg's charge against the SEBI chairperson as an attempt to discredit the financial watchdog.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said the short-selling firm, which last year levelled serious allegations against the Adani group, is facing scrutiny from Indian probe agencies.

Opposition parties are echoing its allegation, and the conspiracy is now clearly visible that they want to create chaos and instability, especially in the financial sector, said.

Noting that many such critical reports emanating from foreign soil are released just ahead of or during Parliament sessions, he said opposition leaders were aware that the report was coming when Parliament was scheduled to meet.

The monsoon session of Parliament was scheduled to end on Monday but was cut short by one working day and got over on Friday.