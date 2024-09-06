Oppn demands majhi’s clarification on Ravenshaw

Bhubaneswar: The Opposition BJD and Congress on Thursday raised the issue of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s suggestion to change the name of Ravenshaw University of Cuttack and sought a clarification from Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on the matter.

Students of the prestigious 156-year-old institution have staged protest rallies after Pradhan, during a visit to Cuttack on August 31, floated the idea of changing the name of the university, which is named after British bureaucrat Thomas Edward Ravenshaw. Pradhan, however, clarified, it was his “personal idea”.

The BJD member, Byomakesh Roy, raised the issue during Zero Hour and was supported by his party colleagues as well as Congress legislators. The BJP MLAs, however, defended Pradhan’s proposal.

The BJD lawmaker said that Ravenshaw University is a milestone in the State’s education sector and T E Ravenshaw had taken over shortly before the great famine of 1866. “He (Ravenshaw) had laid emphasis on the promotion of Odia and teaching in this medium in schools instead of the Bengali language,” Roy said.Claiming that the Union minister’s statement has triggered students’ unrest in the State, Roy sought a statement on the issue from the Chief Minister in the House.

Congress lawmaker Sofia Firdous sought to know the BJP’s stand on the issue. She said that the BJP has hurt the sentiments of the people of Cuttack and also demanded a statement from the Chief Minister on the issue in the House.

The BJP MLA, Tankadhar Tripathy, however, claimed that the people of Odisha have accepted the suggestion made by the Union minister and only “those who function through remote are opposing it”.”What is the point in carrying the name of a British when the State has many legendary leaders and great personalities who have contributed immensely towards enriching the culture, language and life in Odisha?” Tripathy said.

The BJD’s Sharada Jena said the quality and standard of education cannot improve only through change of name of an institution. He alleged that attempts are being made to create unrest in a peaceful city like Cuttack. “Dharmendra Pradhan himself had arranged financial assistance for Ravenshaw University as the Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas from the CSR fund of an oil company during his tenure as Union Petroleum Minister,” Jena said.

Jena said Pradhan, now in charge of the education sector, should take steps to make Ravenshaw a Central university.”Pradhan, as the country’s Education Minister, is free to set up a university in the name of Nathuram Godse,” he said.

Hitting back at the BJD legislator, BJP MLA Irasis Acharya described the suggestion for establishment of a university in the name of Godse as “unfortunate”. Acharya claimed that Ravenshaw had condemned Odia people as “lazy and unenthusiastic”.He, however, said that since Pradhan is not a member of the Assembly, there should be no discussion by taking his name.