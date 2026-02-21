Oppn leaders hail US Supreme Court ruling on Trump tariffs

New Delhi: Opposition leaders in India on Saturday welcomed the decision of the US Supreme Court striking down tariff measures imposed during the tenure of US President Donald Trump, terming the verdict significant for global trade and rule-based economic order.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Ashok Mittal also referred to fluctuations in tariff levels in recent years.

“On August 27, 2025, the US increased the tariff from 25 per cent to 50 per cent. Earlier, under the interim trade deal between India and the US, it had been brought down to 18 per cent. Now, the US Supreme Court has termed President Trump’s tariff campaign illegal, stating that it was against the provisions of the 1970 law that allowed such measures,” the AAP leader said.

Mittal added that the ruling could lead to a rollback in duties. “They have said that this will be done by 10 per cent, and the government has also accepted it, stating that this will be implemented within the next two days,” he said, welcoming the verdict delivered by a 6–3 majority.

In Patna, RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari also welcomed the decision, saying it reaffirmed the authority of judicial institutions. “The Honourable Supreme Court has declared these tariffs illegal. Even after this, US President Trump is not ready to accept it,” he said.

Political observers said the ruling could have significant implications for global trade policies and bilateral economic relations, even as stakeholders await an official response on its impact on India.

RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha said confusion surrounding the issue should be addressed promptly by officials involved in negotiations.

“You see, a lot of confusion is arising. Ideally, our negotiating officials or the authorities involved in the negotiations should come out immediately and speak. But they remain silent,” Jha said.

He added that parliamentary conventions were not followed during discussions on the matter. “In the Rajya Sabha, when ministers appear, there is a tradition that after a statement, space is provided for clarifications and questions. This time, even that was denied. It is evident that we are dealing with individuals and a system that is very inconsistent,” he said, stressing that prevailing uncertainty must be removed.



