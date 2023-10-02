Oppn misleading people will be rejected again: Naveen

Live
Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday slammed the Opposition parties for their anti-people and anti-development activities.
The Opposition BJP and Congress are misleading the people with false information, Naveen said. They have been rejected earlier and the same would happen again, he added.
Addressing party workers while launching the BJD's 'Jan Sampark Padayatra' on Gandhi Jayanti Day, Naveen said the State's Opposition parties were conspiring to stall the developmental projects surrounding the Jagannath temple in Puri and the Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar. ''They are misleading people with false information. Whenever an election approaches, they adopt such practices, but are always rejected by the people,'' he said.
Dismissing the Chief Minister's claim, the BJP asked the government to publish white papers on industrialisation, employment generation, farmers' income and irrigation facilities.