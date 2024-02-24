Oppn misusing caste: PM

Varanasi: In a relentless attack on the Opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said it was instigating people in the name of caste and making them fight and also hit out at Rahul Gandhi for his "drunk men" on Varanasi roads remark, saying those not in their senses are terming the youth "nasheri".

On a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, Modi spoke at a function to commemorate the 647th birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas, interacted with winners of the 'Sansad Sanskrit Pratiyogita' at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), and inaugurated and laid the foundation of several projects worth more than Rs 13,000 crore before addressing a public meeting.

In our country, whenever anybody indulges in discrimination in the name of caste, it damages humanity." "If someone instigates (others) in the name of caste, it also damages humanity. Hence, brothers and sisters, today every Dalit and backward of the country has to keep in mind that the 'INDI gathbandhan', which believes in instigating and making people fight in the name of caste, opposes the schemes meant for the welfare of the Dalits and 'vanchit' (deprived)," he said. Noting that Varanasi has made him a 'Banarasi' during his 10-year stint as its MP, Modi pledged his commitment towards improving the lives of the people of Kashi.

At the rally, he said, "Members of Congress' 'shahi-parivar' are calling the youth of Varanasi 'nasheri' (intoxicated)," without naming Gandhi. "Those who are not in 'hosh' (senses) themselves are calling the youth 'nasheri'," he added. Gandhi had recently said that in Varanasi he observed some youths inebriated, lying on the streets, and dancing at night. The future of youths of Uttar Pradesh is intoxicated, he had said.



"They have spent two decades abusing Modi and are now venting their frustration on youths. Those who are not in their senses themselves are calling children of my Kashi drug addicts. No one will forget this insult of the youngsters of Uttar Pradesh by the INDI alliance," Modi said.