Oppn strategy to defame constitutional institutions exposed: MoS Meghwal

New Delhi: Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal on Monday said that the Opposition’s strategy to defame constitutional institutions has been exposed by the Supreme Court’s criticism of Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi for his 'China' remark and his defence by Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

"Defaming India’s constitutional institutions is part of the Opposition’s strategy. Now, they are getting exposed themselves," Meghwal told IANS, reacting to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s reported remark that the top court does not have the authority to determine who is a "true Indian".

Earlier, an apex court Bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Joymalya Bagchi had pulled up Rahul Gandhi for his claim that over 2,000 sq km of Indian territory had been occupied by China.

"If you were a true Indian, you would not say all this," the court remarked. However, it also paused the ongoing defamation proceedings against Rahul Gandhi related to the statement.

LoP Rahul Gandhi had made the controversial claim during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in 2022, during which he allegedly said, "Chinese troops are thrashing Indian Army soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh," referring to the December 9, 2022, skirmish in the Tawang sector.

Soon after the Supreme Court’s criticism of LoP Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the top court does not have the authority to determine who is a "true Indian".

Asserting that Rahul Gandhi has always shown respect for the Indian Armed Forces, the Wayanad MP stated that the responsibility of the LoP is to question the government, and that is what Rahul Gandhi has always done.

During the controversy, BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya said, "The Supreme Court has once again reprimanded 'China Guru' Rahul Gandhi for making irresponsible statements concerning India's national security and territorial integrity."

"Imagine, a Leader of the Opposition being repeatedly rebuked for speaking so recklessly," Malviya added in a post on X.