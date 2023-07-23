  • Menu
Oppn to insist on PM’s statement on Manipur
MPs to hold protest in Parliament complex tomorrow

New Delhi: Amid the stalemate in Parliament over holding a debate on Manipur violence, MPs of various opposition parties have planned a protest on Monday near Mahatma Gandhi's statue, in the Parliament complex to press for the prime minister's statement on the issue in both houses.

Sources said leaders of various opposition parties who have now formed the INDIA alliance will meet in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and will discuss their further strategy in Parliament. After the meeting at 10 AM on Monday, July 24, the leaders will hold a protest near the Gandhi statue before entering both houses.

The government has agreed to hold a short-duration discussion on the Manipur issue with the Home Minister replying to it. But the opposition is adamant on its demand for the prime minister's statement first on the video of two women being paraded naked in a Manipur village appeared on social media.

