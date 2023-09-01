Live
- Singaporeans vote for ceremonial president after rare political scandals
- Daily Forex Rates (01-09-2023)
- Karimnagar: Govt gives nod to prepare DPR for redesign, restoration of Kalvala project
- Google tests new tool to watermark, identify AI images
- Apple sets this MacBook Pro as a "Vintage Product"; Details
- Future Women Leaders Programme from Sep 1-3 in Hyderabad
- Visakhapatnam: ‘Nada Vidya Bharati’ to be conferred on Annavarapu Ramaswamy
- Sharp shooter death: Police register FIR against DCF, ACF and RFO
- Govt. is committed to support tenant farmers, says YS Jagan disburses Rythu Bharosa funds
- Ignoring all flak, INDIA leaders say ‘cheese’ at Mumbai conclave
Just In
Opposition Coalition in India Gears Up to Challenge BJP in 2024 Elections
- Leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) hold crucial talks in Mumbai, outlining a comprehensive roadmap to challenge the ruling BJP in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
- Chief Ministers Mamata Banerjee and Nitish Kumar stress the need for swift decision-making, while Arvind Kejriwal suggests state-level seat-sharing discussions.
Prominent figures from the opposition coalition, known as the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance or INDIA, embarked on intensive deliberations during the third two-day joint gathering in Mumbai. Their primary aim was to devise a concrete strategy to challenge the reigning Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in the forthcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
At this informal assembly, Chief Ministers Mamata Banerjee and Nitish Kumar urged alliance leaders to expedite decision-making processes. Delhi's Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, proposed that discussions regarding seat-sharing should commence at the state level. Additionally, it was reported that several leaders within the coalition cautioned against the possibility of an early general election, which is slated for April-May 2024.
NCP leader Anil Deshmukh shared insights into the gathering, revealing that leaders from 28 different parties partook in discussions covering a multitude of crucial issues. A press conference was scheduled for the following day, and plans to unveil the alliance's logo were also under consideration. Another meeting was slated for the morning after the informal session.
This marks the third meeting of the joint opposition, with the initial assembly convened in Patna on June 23, followed by a second meeting held in Bengaluru on July 17-18.