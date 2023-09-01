Opposition Coalition in India Gears Up to Challenge BJP in 2024 Elections

Prominent figures from the opposition coalition, known as the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance or INDIA, embarked on intensive deliberations during the third two-day joint gathering in Mumbai. Their primary aim was to devise a concrete strategy to challenge the reigning Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in the forthcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

At this informal assembly, Chief Ministers Mamata Banerjee and Nitish Kumar urged alliance leaders to expedite decision-making processes. Delhi's Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, proposed that discussions regarding seat-sharing should commence at the state level. Additionally, it was reported that several leaders within the coalition cautioned against the possibility of an early general election, which is slated for April-May 2024.

NCP leader Anil Deshmukh shared insights into the gathering, revealing that leaders from 28 different parties partook in discussions covering a multitude of crucial issues. A press conference was scheduled for the following day, and plans to unveil the alliance's logo were also under consideration. Another meeting was slated for the morning after the informal session.

This marks the third meeting of the joint opposition, with the initial assembly convened in Patna on June 23, followed by a second meeting held in Bengaluru on July 17-18.