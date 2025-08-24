Opposition Leaders Take Motorcycle Journey During Bihar Campaign As Internal Criticism Emerges

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav were seen riding a motorcycle together on Sunday during their ongoing political campaign in Bihar's Purnia district. The duo continued their comprehensive 16-day 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' (Voter Rights Journey), focusing their efforts on addressing alleged discrepancies in the state's electoral rolls.

The campaign took an unexpected turn when expelled RJD MLA Tej Pratap Yadav launched a scathing attack against his younger brother Tejashwi and Gandhi, questioning their authenticity as grassroots leaders. The elder Yadav brother expressed skepticism about their connection to common citizens, suggesting their approach lacked genuine engagement with ordinary people.

Speaking critically of the ongoing yatra, Tej Pratap remarked that while political leaders become preoccupied with their personal agendas during election periods, he preferred walking through narrow village lanes to maintain direct contact with rural communities. He positioned himself as a leader committed to ground-level politics, contrasting his approach with what he perceived as the more privileged campaign style of his brother and Gandhi.

Tej Pratap further elaborated on his criticism, emphasizing his commitment to grassroots leadership and rejecting what he called elite political practices. He claimed that Bihar's residents already recognize the true heir to Lalu Prasad Yadav's political legacy, referring to the RJD supremo. The dismissed MLA criticized the use of helicopters and air-conditioned vehicles in political campaigns, arguing that authentic leaders should maintain closer physical proximity to voters rather than maintaining distance through luxury transportation.

The political controversy deepened when Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha entered the debate, accusing both opposition leaders of showing disrespect toward Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sinha contrasted the development work being carried out under Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership with what he characterized as the privileged backgrounds of Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav.

The BJP leader defended the Prime Minister against accusations of electoral manipulation, asserting that Modi considers all 140 crore Indian citizens as family members. Sinha suggested that the opposition's allegations of vote theft reflected poorly on their own character rather than exposing any governmental wrongdoing, turning the criticism back on the campaigning leaders.