Opposition seeks resignation of haryana's CM over the incident of Lathi Charge On Farmers

The issue of police lathi charge on farmers in Karnal, Haryana is getting heated. The opposition is demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar over the incident of lathi charge.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday appeared to defend the police crackdown on the protesting farmers. However, he admitted that the IAS officer's "choice of words" was not correct. A video of the SDM had surfaced, in which he was instructing the policemen to use force on the farmers. This video went viral and outrage was also expressed over it.

Chief Minister Khattar said in a press conference, "Though the words chosen by the officer were not correct, strict action should be taken to ensure law and order." He said, "If any action (against the officer) has to be taken, it will first be assessed by the district administration. The Director General of Police is looking into it. To maintain law and order, strictness has to be ensured."

Around 10 people were injured after the lathi-charge on Saturday. One person had also died. However, the police later said that the man died of a heart attack. In protest against the lathi charge on the farmers, the farmers had also blocked the roads in Haryana.