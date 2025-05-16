Organisational reshuffle in Trinamool, core committees replace chiefs in 2 districts

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress on Friday announced the organisational reshuffle for West Bengal, a party leader said, adding that it has been decided that organisational matters for two out of 35 districts will henceforth be handled by a core committee of multiple members instead of individual district unit presidents.

The two organisational districts where the individual organisational district presidents have been replaced by core committees are Birbhum and Kolkata (Uttar), where the complaints of the organisational infighting had been the maximum.

Trinamool Congress strongman Anubrata Mondal had been the party’s Birbhum organisational district president for a long time. Even after his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official in August 2022 in connection with the multi-crore cattle smuggling scam in West Bengal, his name was retained as the organisational district president for quite some time.

However, later, following the instructions of the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a core committee of multiple members took over the charge of organisational functioning of the Birbhum organisational district, and the system continued even after Mondal was released on bail recently.

In the organisational reshuffle announced on Friday, it has been mentioned that a nine-member core committee will be handling the organisational affairs in Birbhum henceforth, with Mondal being just a member of the said committee.

Similarly, the party Lok Sabha member from Kolkata (Uttar) constituency, Sudip Bandopadhyay, has been removed as the organisational district president of Kolkata (Uttar). Instead, the organisational affairs of Kolkata (Uttar) will now be handled by a nine-member core committee with Bandopadhyay as just the chairperson of the panel.

In the reshuffle, the names of the district presidents for Darjeeling (plains) and for North 24 Parganas (Barasat) are yet to be announced and the leadership had claimed that these names will be announced later.

As per the reshuffled list, the “old guards” have been given preference over “new blood” in almost all the organizational districts. Political observers feel that there is every possibility of the resurrection of the old debate on “old guards versus new flood” following the organizational reshuffle.

The decision for an organizational reshuffle was first announced from the dais of Trinamool Congress’ annual “Martyrs’ Day” programme on July 21 last year in Kolkata. In September last year, a draft list on organisational reshuffle was submitted to the Chief Minister.

Finally, on Friday, the organisational reshuffle was announced.