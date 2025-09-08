Organise Rath Yatra as per scriptures, Deb urges ISKCON

Bhubaneswar: The Shree Jagannath Temple authorities in Puri on Saturday urged ISKCON to stop “further violation” of conducting ‘Rath Yatra’ and ‘Snana Yatra’ of Lord Jagannath on “random dates”, contrary to scriptures.

Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, the chairman of the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee, told reporters here that he has written to the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in this regard. “It is noticed that ISKCON has been conducting Lord Jagannath’s ‘Rath Yatra’ and ‘Snana Yatra’ (bathing ritual) on random dates since over 50 years, which hurts religious sentiments of countless devotees.

“We sincerely urge ISKCON to take appropriate steps as early as possible to ensure that these holy festivals are performed in all ISKCON temples/centres around the world in accordance with sacred scriptures and traditions,” Deb said.

Though scriptures clearly state that Lord Jagannath’s ‘Snana Yatra’ should be held on ‘Jyeshtha Poornima Tithi’, the ISKCON temples are conducting it “as per their whims”, Deb claimed. “It is found that during 2025 till September, at least 40 ISKCON temples at various locations within India and abroad have performed ‘Snana Yatra” in violation of sacred scriptures and traditions,” he said.

Similarly, it has been noticed that in at least 68 ISKCON temples in several countries, the ‘Rath Yatra’ has been conducted contrary to scriptures, he said. “There can be no valid justification for celebrating ‘Rath Yatra’ on just about any day of the year,” Deb asserted. He also said that a meeting with ISKCON scholars was held in March, where these issues were raised.

After a long debate, the ISKCON has been conducting the ‘Rath Yatra’ on the stipulated day within India, “but the violations are continuing across the world”, Deb said. “We hope they will correct their mistakes soon. We have all options open, including legal recourse. But, we urge them not to force us to take such steps,” he added.