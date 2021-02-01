‘Our players’ team spirit in Australia inspiring’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Indian cricket team for securing an incredible Test series win in Australia. Team India came from 0-1 down to beat hosts 2-1 in the four-match Test series, despite facing several injuries to key players and losing captain Virat Kohli after the first Test in Adelaide.

The side, which was led by Ajinkya Rahane in the remaining three games of the series, registered victories in Melbourne and Brisbane and produced a heroic display to hold the Australian team to a draw in Sydney.

"This month, we got good news from the cricket pitch. After initial hiccups, the Indian team bounced back gloriously and won the series in Australia. Our team's hard work and teamwork was inspiring," Modi said during Mann Ki Baat on Sunday.

The official Twitter account of BCCI acknowledged PM Modi's high praise for the side.