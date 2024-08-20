‘Outcry over Hathras, silence on Kolkata’: Cong slammed

Ghaziabad : Peethadhishwar of Sambhal Kalki Dham and former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Monday condemned Congress and the INDIA bloc for their silence on the murder and rape of a junior doctor in Kolkata.

“When the Hathras case happened, all the opposition leaders were demanding the resignation of (UP Chief Minister) Yogi Adityanath but now everyone is silent,” he said, referring to the September 2020 incident in the Uttar Pradesh district.

Criticising the Mamata Banerjee government in the state over the Kolkara incident, Acharya Pramod Krishnam said: “What has happened in Bengal is a shame on humanity but more cruel than that is that all the doctors are shouting for security but no leader of the opposition is ready to speak on this.”

“They have become blind in the greed for power, they are worried about the vote bank,” he claimed.

The horrific rape and murder of a young trainee doctor, whose body was found on the premises of the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9, have triggered a political blame game. The ruling Trinamool Congress has blamed the opposition Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Communist Party of India-Marxist for trying to foment trouble in the state.

Chief Minister Banerjee blamed “outsiders” and the state’s opposition parties for seeking to instigate trouble in the state, hitting out at ‘Bam’ (the Left) and Ram (the BJP) in the local lingo.