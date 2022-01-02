Over 10 Maha mantris, MLAs test Covid +ve

Pune: More than 10 ministers and 20 MLAs in Maharashtra have tested positive for coronavirus so far, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said today, adding strict restrictions would be enforced if the COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the state.

Pawar's warning came a day after Maharashtra reported 8,067 fresh coronavirus positive cases, as much as 50 per cent more than Thursday. "We cut short the assembly session recently. So far, over 10 ministers and over 20 MLAs have tested positive for coronavirus. Everybody wants to be part of the celebrations of New Year, birthdays and other occasions.

Keep in mind that the new variant (Omicron) spreads fast and hence caution is needed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed and some states have announced a night curfew. In Maharashtra, cases are increasing in Mumbai and Pune," he told reporters after visiting Jaystambh military monument in Perne village on the occasion of the 204th anniversary of the Battle of Koregaon Bhima.