Over 2 crore in 15-18 age group given jab so far

New Delhi: Over 2 crore teenagers in the age group of 15-18 years have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in less than a week of the inoculation drive being launched for children, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday.

With the administration of more than 90 lakh (90,59,360) vaccine doses in the past 24 hours, the cumulative number in the country has exceeded 150.61 crores (150,61,92,903), according to provisional reports updated till 7 am.

"Great Going, my Young Friends. Over 2 crore youngsters between the 15-18 age group have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in less than a week of vaccination drive for children," Mandaviya tweeted.