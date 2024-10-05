Over 2 lakh women joined Cong in 20 days of online membership drive: Alka Lamba

New Delhi: All India Mahila Congress (AIMC) President Alka Lamba announced on Saturday that more than 2 lakh women have joined the Congress party through its nationwide online membership drive within just 20 days.

Speaking at a press conference at the All India Congress Committee Headquarters in the national capital, Lamba emphasised the party's focus on ensuring justice for women under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi.

Referring to the ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the Congress leader highlighted the significance of the membership drive's five core objectives, with a special emphasis on political, financial, and societal justice for women.

She expressed satisfaction with the turnout of women participating in the election process in Haryana, remarking, "We are seeing many women in queues to cast their vote. Their involvement shows their move towards development and transformation."

Lamba further explained that during the party's campaign in Haryana, women's concerns aligned with the Congress's guarantees for the state, particularly in demanding greater political representation.

"This will pave the way for political justice for women," she stated, adding that the Congress had fielded 12 women candidates out of 90 constituencies in the Haryana Assembly elections.

However, Lamba criticised the BJP-led central government for hindering the formation of the women's reservation bill, which would have increased women's representation to 33 per cent. She accused the BJP of depriving women of their fair share in politics.

Addressing the issue of inflation, Lamba reiterated Congress's commitment to lowering the price of LPG cylinders to Rs 500, as promised in Haryana, noting that this initiative would significantly ease financial burdens for women.

Lamba also rallied behind wrestler and Congress candidate Vinesh Phogat, who has been contesting the elections from Julana Assembly seat and urging people to vote for empowering their daughters.

She criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to meet Phogat and the Delhi Police for failing to stand by her and other wrestlers during street protest in Delhi. She said that the Congress had empowered Phogat by supporting her candidacy in the elections, vowing to continue fighting for societal justice for women across the country.



