Oxygen level in Coimbatore water bodies rise after sewage treatment, more plants in offing

The Coimbatore corporation authorities are mulling increasing the number of Sewage Treatment Plants(STP) in more water bodies in the city to raise the Oxygen level.

The moves comes after the Oxygen level in two water bodies where the STPs were installed increased.

In 2018, the Coimbatore corporation had installed STP of one Million litres per day (MLD) at Periyankulam and Valankulam.

It resulted in bringing down the Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD) and E Coli bacteria content in water.

Corporation authorities told IANS that they were in the process of installing STPs in Singanallur and Krishnamapathy tanks.

According to an official of the Coimbatore corporation, after the installation of STPs in the two water bodies,E Coli bacteria content reduced from 8000 in 2008 to 300 in 2023.

In a similar way, the Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) also came down from 500 in 2008 to 23 in 2023.

It is to be noted that the corporation is managing eight water bodies, including Ukkadam Periyakulam, Valankulam, Selvampathy, Krishnampathy, Kurichi, Singanallur, Selvachinthmani and Kumarasamy.

After Ukkamadam, Periyakulam and Valnkulam , STPs are now being installed at Kumarasamy and Singanallur.