‘Pagdi Sambhal Diwas’ celebrated at Delhi borders

New Delhi: Farmers organised the "Pagdi Sambhal Diwas" on Tuesday at the Delhi borders to register their opposition to the government's three agricultural laws.

Wearing colourful turbans, the agitating farmers at the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders, celebrated the day following a call by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha. The move is to assert the self-respect of farmers in memory of 'Chacha' Ajit Singh, the uncle of iconic revolutionary Bhagat Singh and founder of the "Pagdi Sambhal" movement.

The song "Pagdi Sambhal", written by Banke Dayal, was a precursor to the peasant movement against agricultural laws by the colonial British government, in 1906. The reflections of the movement that Chacha Ajit Singh had started at that time can be observed in this farmers' movement as well.

Reinforcing their demands, the farmer leaders said, "The government will have to withdraw these laws and remove the misconception that the farmers will go back."

Farmers' organisations have decided to observe different days with varying themes to boost and strengthen their agitation.

On Wednesday, 'Anti-Suppression Day' will be observed in which "repression" on the farmers' movement will be opposed. On this day, memorandums will be submitted to the President at all tehsils and district headquarters.

On the completion of three months on February 26, the contribution of the youth will be celebrated as "Yuva Kisan Diwas". On this day all the forums will be run by the youth. Youths from different states have been told to reach the Delhi borders.

Also, "Mazdoor Kisan Ekta Divas" will be celebrated on February 27 on the martyrdom day of Guru Ravidas and Chandrashekhar Azad.