Pahalgam attack: CCS meet at PM Modi's residence ends, big decisions likely to be announced soon

The Cabinet Committee on Security, which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday at his residence, has concluded, said sources, adding that a press briefing will be held at 3 p.m., where big decisions are likely to be announced.

The crucial meeting was held to discuss the security scenario and the future course of action in the aftermath of the April 22 horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

The top decision-making body on national security was convened for the second time at the Prime Minister's residence within days.

The CCS comprises Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The meeting was followed by sessions of the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA) and the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA). The top ministers continue to be in a huddle at the PM's residence as the Cabinet meeting continues.

The government is going to meet the media at 3 p.m.

The Union Cabinet meeting is the first one since the barbaric terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that killed 26 people, most of them tourists. There was no meeting of the Union Cabinet last week, and only the CCS had met on April 23, condemning the terror attack.

In the first CCS meet chaired by PM Modi, India took a slew of measures against Pakistan. The country announced the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, the shutdown of the Attari border, the cancellation of visas of Pakistani nationals, the blockade of many of its YouTube channels and Xhandles, and downgrading the diplomatic ties with Pakistan by downsizing the already truncated staff in embassies, thereby forcing them back to their country of origin.

The CCS is also likely to consider the military options available to New Delhi to avenge the terror strike. The April 23 CCS had reviewed the security situation and directed all Indian forces to maintain the highest level of vigilance. India has resolved to ensure that the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack are brought to justice and that their sponsors are held accountable.