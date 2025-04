Pahalgam Fallout: 48 tourist spots shut in J&K

Srinagar: In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack and escalation of border tension with Pakistan, the government on Tuesday closed several public parks gardens and tourist destinations located in vulnerable areas of the Kashmir valley.

Officials said gates have been closed at 48 out of 87 such tourists spots in view of the threat perception.

They said the security review was an ongoing process and more locations may be added to the list in the coming days. The 48 tourist destinations closed in Valley fall in eight districts.

The tourist destinations that have been closed include Yousmarg, Tossamaidan, Doodpathri, Aharbal, Kousarnag, Bangus, Kariwan Diver Chandigam, Bangus Valley, Wular/Watlab, Rampora and Rajpora, Chearhar, Mundij-Hamam-Markoot Waterfall, Khampoo, Bosnia, Vijitop, Sun Temple, Verinag Garden, Sinthan Top, Margantop, Akad Park, Habba Khatoon Point, Babareshi, Ringawali, Gogaldara, Baderkote, Shrunz Waterfall, Kamanpost, Namblan Waterfall, Eco Park Khadniyar, Sangarwani, Jamia Masjid and Badamwari.

Also shut are Rajori Kadal Hotel Kanaaz, Aali Kadal JJ Food Restaurant, IVORY Hotel, Padshapal Resorts and Restaurant, Cherry Tree Resort (Faqir Gujri), North Cliff Cafe and Retreat by Stay Pattern, Forest Hill Cottage, Eco Village Resort (Dara), Astanmarg View Point, Astanmarg Paragliding, Mamneth and Mahadev Hills, the Buddhist Monastery, and Dachigam – beyond the Trout Farm/Fisheries Farm, including Astanpora (especially Qayam Gah Resort), Lachpatri, Hung Park and Naranag. The closure of the tourist destinations came after the April 22 terror attack on tourists at Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam, in which 25 tourists and a local resident were killed.