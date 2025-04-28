Pakistan Claims Imminent Indian Military Action After Pahalgam Attack

In the wake of the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has alleged that a military response from India could be imminent. The remarks come amid heightened tensions following the assault in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district that left 26 civilians dead.

Speaking to Reuters in Islamabad, Asif said Pakistan had strengthened its military posture in anticipation of potential Indian action. "We have reinforced our forces because it is something which is imminent now. In that situation, some strategic decisions have to be taken — and they have been taken," he stated.

He further claimed that the Indian government's rhetoric had escalated following the attack, and that Pakistan's military had briefed top officials on the likelihood of an Indian incursion. However, Asif did not provide specific evidence to support his assertion of an impending strike.

In a pointed remark, the minister reiterated that Pakistan remained on high alert and warned that the country’s nuclear arsenal would only be used if “there is a direct threat to our existence.”

The terror attack in Pahalgam last week has drawn national outrage in India, with preliminary investigations linking the suspected perpetrators to Pakistan. Islamabad, however, has denied any involvement and has called for a neutral investigation into the incident.

Pakistan Calls for Neutral Probe

Amid growing diplomatic friction, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday offered to participate in an independent and transparent inquiry. “Pakistan is open to participating in any neutral, transparent, and credible investigation,” Sharif said during a speech at a military ceremony in Abbottabad.

The proposal was dismissed by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who criticized Pakistan's stance as deflective and lacking accountability.

Sharif also emphasized that Pakistan's military was prepared to defend the nation against any external threat. “Our forces are fully capable and prepared to safeguard the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said, referencing the response to the Balakot airstrikes in 2019 as an example of Pakistan’s defensive readiness.

As regional tensions continue to mount, international observers have urged both nations to exercise restraint and avoid escalation in a volatile nuclear environment.