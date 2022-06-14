Pakistani among 2 LeT terrorists neutralised in Srinagar, 5 cops injured

Srinagar: Two terrorists, linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT, including a Pakistani, were neutralised in a brief encounter at Bemina area of Srinagar district on Tuesday, J&K Police said.

Police said acting on specific information generated by police regarding the movement of terrorists, who had earlier escaped from an encounter in Sopore and were being tracked continuously, in Bemina area, Srinagar police established a special naka near JVC Bemina.

"During naka checking, two suspects, while approaching the said naka, were challenged and started indiscriminate firing upon the said naka party. The fire was however effectively retaliated, leading to a brief encounter," a police official said.

In the initial exchange of fire, five police personnel received minor injuries and were immediately evacuated to hospital for the treatment of their injuries.

"In the ensuing brief encounter, the two terrorists were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter. Incriminating materials including documents were recovered from the possession of both the killed terrorists," the official said.

The two have been identified as Abdullah Goujri, resident of Pakistan's Faisalabad, and Adil Hussain Mir alias Sufian alias Musab, resident of Anantnag.

"It is pertinent to mention here that the killed terrorist Adil Hussain Mir had crossed over to Pakistan in year 2018 on visit visa from Wagah," police said.

Inspector General Police Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar told media that Pakistan-based terror handlers had sent two Pakistani LeT terrorists alongwith Adil Hussain, a resident of Pahalgam area with the directions to carry out attacks on Amarnath Yatra. However, all the three terrorists have been killed now in two separate encounters i.e; one at Sopore and the other two at Bemina.

IGP Kashmir appreciated the role of police for tracking and neutralizing the terrorists who had recently escaped in Sopore encounter. He further said it is a big success as they were planning to attack Amarnath Yatra however the prompt and timely action by the police led to the elimination of both the terrorists and thereby averting the possible major threat.

Two AK-47 rifles, 10 magazines, 165 live cartridges, Y-SMS device, Matrix sheets, Pakistani medicines etc were recovered from the site of encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes.