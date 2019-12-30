Pakistani Hindu refugees in Delhi lend support to Citizenship Amendment Act

New Delhi (IANS): Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged the people to support the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Hindu refugees from Pakistan gathered in the heart of the national capital, Connaught Place, to run a signature campaign in support of the CAA.

Standing right outside gate number 1 of the Rajiv Chowk metro station, these refugees led by Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Bagga extended markers, seeking signatures on the banner they held, to the shoppers in one of the capital's most visited market place.

Various people decided to extend their support for the Act as they signed the white banner that read, "I support CAA, I support Narendra Modi."

Speaking to IANS, Bagga said: "This is an event by Hindu refugees from Pakistan but on BJP's part, we are also running various campaigns to debunk myths about CAA."

Earlier on Monday, the Prime Minister took to Twitter as he clarified that the Act was to provide citizenship to persecuted refugees and does not aim at taking anyone's citizenship.

He wrote: "#IndiaSupportsCAA because CAA is about giving citizenship to persecuted refugees & not about taking anyone's citizenship away. Check out this hashtag in Your Voice section of Volunteer module on NaMo App for content, graphics, videos & more. Share & show your support for CAA."