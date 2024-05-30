Pakistani Leader Fawad Chaudhry Calls For Modi's Defeat Ahead Of Final Lok Sabha Election Phase

Former Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry has openly called for the defeat of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the final phase of the Lok Sabha elections on June 1, 2024. After previously praising Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal, Chaudhry has stirred controversy by voicing support for the Indian opposition.



In an interview with IANS, Chaudhry stated, "Narendra Modi's defeat is necessary in this election. India and Pakistan can come closer when the extremism in both India and Pakistan is defeated." He emphasized that there is no hatred towards India in Pakistan, but criticized the BJP-RSS ideology for spreading animosity towards Pakistan. Chaudhry expressed hope that Indian voters would reject extremism and help India progress as a progressive nation.

"Whether it’s Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, or Mamata Banerjee -- best wishes to whoever can defeat Modi," Chaudhry added. His comments followed a previous endorsement of Kejriwal, which prompted a sharp response from the Delhi Chief Minister, who advised Chaudhry to focus on Pakistan's issues.

Chaudhry clarified that his views do not represent the Pakistani government and that he does not have personal fondness for Rahul Gandhi or Arvind Kejriwal. He explained that his support is for anyone opposing extremism, adding, "Modi has become a symbol of hatred and extremism. Muslims in India are facing severe discrimination due to the rise of Hindu Mahasabha. While it's unfortunate that the Pakistani government is not addressing this, I will continue to speak for Muslim rights in India and support efforts to defeat the RSS-BJP nexus of hatred and extremism."