Panchayats in Punjab support govt's anti-drug campaign
Panchayats in Goniana block in Punjab's Bathinda district have taken a decision to support the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's anti-drug campaign, 'Yudh Nashiyan Virudh'.
All sarpanches have passed a resolution, saying that drug peddlers in the villages will face collective boycott and will not receive social support of any kind.
The resolution also said that the panchayats will work at their own level to identify drug peddlers, hand them over to the police, and assist in legal proceedings against them.
Individuals who quit drugs will be felicitated by the panchayats and provide every possible assistance to rehabilitate into normal life.
Punjab AAP leader Neel Garg praised this resolution and thanked all sarpanches.
He said that any movement succeeds only when it receives public support.
"Therefore, this decision is immensely significant for the campaign led by the AAP government against drugs."
He said the change is coming to villages, and Punjab will soon become completely drug-free.
He added that only a drug-free Punjab can secure the future of its youth and lead to societal progress.
The participation of panchayats and the youth is crucial for this campaign, and it is encouraging to see them actively supporting the government, he said.
Garg added that the government is making every possible effort to eradicate drugs from Punjab.
"The government is targeting both demand and supply with a comprehensive 360-degree strategy."
Over the past two months, thousands of drug traffickers have been arrested, and FIRs have been registered against thousands under the NDPS Act, he said.
Additionally, thousands of kg of narcotics, including heroin, opium, ganja, and poppy husk, have been seized, he added.
Moreover, all drug de-addiction centres have been made operational with necessary facilities to provide treatment for individuals suffering from drug addiction, he said.
Garg added that the AAP government is working with sincerity, and as public participation continues to grow, this campaign will achieve unprecedented success, making Punjab a completely drug-free state.