Panel favours latest tech to scan Ratna Bhandar

Bhubaneswar: The committee formed by Odisha government to supervise the inventory process of Ratna Bhandar at Jagannath temple in Puri has decided to recommend to the shrine's managing committee the use of latest technology to conduct a thorough inspection and scanning of the treasury. This was stated by Justice Biswanath Rath, Chairman of the high-level committee overseeing this process, after a meeting in Puri on Monday.

"If any such chambers are discovered, appropriate steps will be taken; otherwise, necessary measures will be initiated for the repair and maintenance of the treasury," Justice Rath said.

Additionally, the committee has decided to relocate empty cupboards and almirahs that require preservation. The Odisha government recently commenced the process of cataloging the ornaments and valuables stored in the treasury and undertaking necessary repairs to the structure.