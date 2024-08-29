Panel to take steps for improving train controllers’ working

New Delhi: The Railway Board has constituted a five-member committee to examine and recommend ways to improve the working condition of train controllers after the Research Design and Standards Organisation flagged several concerning issues such as pay scale, vacancies, recruitment process and basic amenities among other things. “Ministry of Railway (Railway Board) has decided to constitute a Committee on working of traffic controllers on IR (Indian Railway),” said an office order dated August 27, 2024. PTI, on August 25, 2024, had published a detailed report on the study by the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO), which functions under the Railway Ministry, according to which the train controllers face multiple challenges at work including “unattractive” pay scale, huge stress due to vacancy leading to health concerns and a lack of basic amenities.

The RDSO had submitted its report to the Railway Board in June, 2024. According to the order, the committee will consist of three Additional Members of Staff, Revenue and Traffic; one Principal Executive Director of Infra and two Executive Directors of Transformation and Traffic Transportation. “The Committee may co-opt any other member as required or undertake field visits for consultations and deliberations,” it said.

The order has mentioned the Committee’s three Terms of Reference such as examining and suggesting “output performance based payment” among the modalities for financial incentives. The Committee would also examine if the Railway Board should restore the recruitment of Traffic Apprentices through the Railway Recruitment Board for the post of train controllers which was stopped in 2020. Besides, the Committee would also look into all other suggestions given by the RDSO study report on several issues.

“The Committee may deliberate and recommend item-wise and process for Board’s approval as required on each item where its deliberations are concluded. The Committee shall submit its report within 2 months from the date of its constitution,” the order said. The order has included a backgrounder note in which the RDSO’s study and its various implications have been discussed. According to the note, the zonal railways have conveyed concerns regarding an alarming 16% vacancy currently in Traffic Controllers’ Cadre on the Indian Railways.

“The vacancies are estimated to double by 2026-27 to about 30% unless immediate measures are taken to address the issues that are leading to repeated unresponsiveness to vacancy notices for selections from major feeder categories of SMs (station masters) who are at the same pay level,” it said. Calling Traffic Control Organisation as the central nerve system of the Indian Railways’ organisational system, it said the Traffic Control Organisation’s main function is to generate train paths for the rail transportation for a given fixed Track Infra and carrying capacity of wagons.