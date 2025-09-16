Live
Parcel cargo train from J&K to Delhi flagged off
New Delhi: Indian Railway cargo parcel train was flagged off from Badgam Railway Station of Kashmir Valley in Jammu Division to Adarsh Nagar Delhi by the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha at Srinagar Railway Station.
Agriculture Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Shri Javid Ahmad Dar, Additional Member of Railway Board Dr. Manoj Singh, Divisional Railway Manager Jammu Vivek Kumar, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Jammu S Uchit Singhal, Railway Area Chief Manager Kashmir Valley Saqib Yusuf, other senior officers, representatives of local business community and other dignitaries were also present at the inaugural ceremony.
Divisional Railway Manager Vivek Kumar said “This is a historic achievement and a matter of great pride that Indian Railways is playing an important role in the development of the nation” and this new parcel cargo train is a testimony to this commitment.