Parched deer dies in search of water

Angul: Excessive heat waves, combined with water scarcity, have forced wild animals to come out from the forest and face death.

One such occurrence took place in Talcher village. Searching for food and water, a four-year-old male spotted deer ran out from the forest in the morning and entered Kalamachhuin village under Talcher forest range.

According to eyewitnesses, it ran from Purunasahi towards Kalam Prasad sahi of the village. It dashed against the compound wall of a villager, sustained head injury and died on the spot.

Talcher Forest Ranger Sukanti Dei rushed to the spot and seized the carcass. She conducted a post-mortem with the help of local veterinary assistant surgeon. She said perhaps due to thirst the deer sneaked into human habitat and died.