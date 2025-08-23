  • Menu
Parking dispute turns fatal, teacher killed in Varanasi

Varanasi: A 48-year-old teacher working with a prominent private school here was allegedly beaten to death by three persons following a dispute over a...

Varanasi: A 48-year-old teacher working with a prominent private school here was allegedly beaten to death by three persons following a dispute over a parking spot, police said on Friday. The three accused have been arrested.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Saravanan T said the deceased Praveen Jha had an argument with one Adarsh Singh over parking on Thursday night.

“The dispute escalated, and Adarsh, along with two accomplices, attacked Praveen with bricks and a rod,” the officer said. Praveen was critically injured in the attack. He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead by doctors. The deceased was a teacher at a prominent private school in Varanasi.

A case has been registered based on the family’s complaint. In another incident, two men were killed and as many sustained injuries after their car collided with a divider on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri district, police said on Friday.

