Live
- Shubhanshu Shukla filled every Indian with pride by hoisting national flag on space station: PM Modi
- After ED, CBI raids premises linked to Anil Ambani in Rs 2,000 crore bank fraud case
- Indian Army joins rescue ops following cloudburst in U'khand's Chamoli
- Congress defends Rahul Mamkootathil amid opposition demand for resignation
- Leaving out someone like Iyer shows India’s squad depth, says Taylor
- Chandigarh, Sikkim, Meghalaya shine in Subroto Cup
- Mumbai replaces B’luru as venue for women’s ODI WC
- SA bag fifth consecutive ODI series win over Aus
- Asian Shooting Championship: Elavenil Valarivan strikes 10m air rifle gold
- Mouni Roy gobbles Chole Bhature to stay “fit”
Parking dispute turns fatal, teacher killed in Varanasi
Varanasi: A 48-year-old teacher working with a prominent private school here was allegedly beaten to death by three persons following a dispute over a...
Varanasi: A 48-year-old teacher working with a prominent private school here was allegedly beaten to death by three persons following a dispute over a parking spot, police said on Friday. The three accused have been arrested.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Saravanan T said the deceased Praveen Jha had an argument with one Adarsh Singh over parking on Thursday night.
“The dispute escalated, and Adarsh, along with two accomplices, attacked Praveen with bricks and a rod,” the officer said. Praveen was critically injured in the attack. He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead by doctors. The deceased was a teacher at a prominent private school in Varanasi.
A case has been registered based on the family’s complaint. In another incident, two men were killed and as many sustained injuries after their car collided with a divider on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri district, police said on Friday.