  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Parliament logjam on

Parliament logjam on
x
Highlights

The Parliament logjam over the Manipur issue entered the fourth day on Tuesday with the Opposition INDIA and NDA government sticking to their...

The Parliament logjam over the Manipur issue entered the fourth day on Tuesday with the Opposition INDIA and NDA government sticking to their respective stands.

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm as the Opposition parties continued with their protests and sought to raise the Manipur issue immediately after the House convened and resorted to slogans. A visibly peeved Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged the members not to indulge in sloganeering, saying it will not help resolve the issue.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
Advertisement
Skip Ad