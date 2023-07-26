Live
- Mizoram CM joins huge rally against Manipur violence
- Farmers should upgrade cultivation skills for quality crop output :V-C
- Akula Rajender, Ranga Reddy from Cong likely to join BJP
- Cyberabad police advises IT firms to follow phase-wise logouts
- Marching Towards Moon: Final orbit-raising manoeuvre of Chandrayaan-3 successful
- RAIN ALERT: 2-day holiday for schools, colleges
- Parliament logjam on
- Congress takes a swipe at Modi
- Oppn plans no-confidence motion against NDA government
- RCT to settle 100 cases in Lok Adalat
The Parliament logjam over the Manipur issue entered the fourth day on Tuesday with the Opposition INDIA and NDA government sticking to their respective stands.
Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm as the Opposition parties continued with their protests and sought to raise the Manipur issue immediately after the House convened and resorted to slogans. A visibly peeved Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged the members not to indulge in sloganeering, saying it will not help resolve the issue.
