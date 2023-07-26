Parliament logjam on

The Parliament logjam over the Manipur issue entered the fourth day on Tuesday with the Opposition INDIA and NDA government sticking to their respective stands.

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm as the Opposition parties continued with their protests and sought to raise the Manipur issue immediately after the House convened and resorted to slogans. A visibly peeved Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged the members not to indulge in sloganeering, saying it will not help resolve the issue.

