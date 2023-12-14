Parliament Security Breach: Unraveling Te Intricacies Of The Plot And Its Aftermath

The police report indicates that the six individuals involved were associated with a social media page named 'Bhagat Singh Fan Club,' which praised the revolutionary freedom fighter and his ideals. Their connection began about a year and a half ago in Mysuru, where they formed friendships. Several months ago, they reunited and devised a plan to stage a symbolic protest in the Parliament against the government. Sagar, arriving from Lucknow in July, conducted a reconnaissance of the Parliament building, observing security measures.



On December 10th, they all arrived in Delhi from their respective states, staying at Vicky’s Gurugram residence. Lalit Jha, the mastermind, briefed them on the plan upon his late-night arrival. Amol from Maharashtra brought a supposedly harmless color bomb intended for smoke. They gathered at India Gate, where they distributed the color bomb. The group possessed visitor passes issued by BJP MP Pratap Simha, who disclaimed any involvement. Sagar and Amol successfully entered the Parliament building on Wednesday, reaching the Lok Sabha gallery. They disrupted proceedings by throwing canisters, chanting slogans, leading to an adjournment and an inquiry.

Lalit filmed the incident and absconded with everyone's mobile phones, deleting the social media page and chat history. However, the police traced him and apprehended him, along with Vicky, Rajesh, and Ravi. The police clarified that the accused acted independently without political affiliations, inspired by Bhagat Singh to draw attention to public issues without intent to harm or damage property. Charges under various legal provisions, including the Indian Penal Code and Explosive Substances Act, have been filed. Two suspects are still at large, and authorities are questioning the MP and security staff involved.

This incident has sparked concerns about Parliament security and MP safety. The Home Minister assures a thorough investigation, promising punishment for the guilty and a review of security measures. The Opposition condemns the incident, calling for a high-level probe and action against the security lapse.