Parliament set for stormy session from July 21

Highlights
New Delhi: The Union government has said the monsoon session of Parliament will begin on July 21 and continue till August 21, a week longer than planned earlier, signalling a heavy legislative agenda.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said President Droupadi Murmu has approved the government's proposal to convene the Session from July 21 to August 21. "In view of Independence Day celebrations, there will be no sittings on the 13th and 14th of August," Rijiju said in a post on X.
