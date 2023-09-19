Parliamentarians bid adieu to Old Parliament Building

The second day of the ongoing special session will mark the first time House proceedings take place in the New Parliament building, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May this year. Before shifting to the new premises, members of the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha posed for a group photograph at the old building.

Speaking at the Central Hall before the House proceedings move to the New Parliament building, BJP's Maneka Gandhi, who is the oldest serving Lok Sabha MP, said, "PM Modi's leadership has undertaken to repair the deep-rooted asymmetry and give equal share to India's women."

She added she hoped the "great edifice of the new building" will reflect "Bharat's evolution".

Concluding her remarks, she called for empathy and kindness, especially among young women.

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says, "Having seized this opportunity, without making any compunction and without mincing any word, I must state that I feel elevated and elated of having stood in this podium which had witnessed a caravan of historical episode and numerous momentous events in the midst of the galaxy of luminaries who had racked up their brains and burned the midnight oil to frame the Constitution of India in this august House which was called the Constituent Assembly."

Parliament Special Session News Live: Mallikarjun Kharge remembers Nehru during his address

We are thankful to PM Modi for mentioning Nehru's 'tryst with destiny' speech while speaking in Parliament on Monday: Mallikarjun Kharge. We recall contributions of first prez Rajendra Prasad, first PM Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel and BR Ambedkar: LoP RS Mallikarjun Kharge.

#WATCH | Special Session of Parliament: BJP MP Maneka Gandhi says "This is a historic day today and I am proud to be a part of this historic moment. We are going to a New Building and hopefully, this grand edifice will reflect the aspirations of a new Bharat. Today, I have been… pic.twitter.com/sqoQEEDomb — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2023







