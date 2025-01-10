Participate in Odisha’s growth journey: Majhi

Bhubaneswar: Asserting that Odisha is a land of limitless opportunities, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday called upon the Indian diaspora to participate in the State’s growth journey.

Speaking at the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas inaugural function, Majhi said, “Odisha is not just about its glorious past and natural beauty; it is a land of limitless opportunities for the future.” Highlighting Odisha’s investor-friendly environment, the Chief Minister said the State now stands as one of the most welcoming destinations for investments in India. “With rich mineral resources driving key industries, along with rapidly growing IT, agro-processing and renewable energy sectors, Odisha is charting a robust development path,” he said.

Majhi emphasised Odisha’s achievements in climate-resilient agriculture and youth skill development, saying, “The State has carved a niche for itself in these areas. Our world-class sports infrastructure is a testament to our commitment to excellence.” The Chief Minister also said the State is building on its maritime legacy by developing ports and shipping corridors to connect with South-East Asia, enabling faster trade and reducing logistics costs for global businesses.

“With world-class infrastructure, investor-friendly policies, and a young skilled workforce, Odisha is the perfect destination, for businesses and entrepreneurs,” Majhi said, adding that the State is at the centre of Purvodaya, the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I urge you all to explore these opportunities and contribute to the growth and prosperity of your homeland. As members of the global Indian diaspora, you are our ambassadors to the world. I invite you to join hands with us in shaping a bright future for Odisha, and India as well. Together, we can realise Viksit Bharat by 2047,” the Chief Minister said. Majhi also highlighted Odisha’s rich cultural heritage, calling it the home of Jagannath culture. “From the architectural magnificence of the Sun Temple in Konark to the spiritual grandeur of the Jagannath Temple in Puri, the State is a testament to timeless traditions,” he remarked. He concluded by describing Odisha as “a holistic hub of diversified cultures and historical excellence, where dreams can be woven in the eyes and hues of harmony painted in hearts.”