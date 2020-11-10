Party will introspect in Gujarat says state Cong chief

Gandhinagar: After a likely defeat on eight seat in the bypolls, Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) state chief Amit Chavda on Tuesday said that the party would introspect on their loss in the coming days.

Amit Chavda, the Gujarat state Congress Chief said, "During these elections, which were forced on the public of Gujarat owing to the greed of BJP of gaining one more seat in Rajya Sabha, we expected the public to give a fitting reply to the defectors. But unfortunately for democracy, the public mandate went in favour of the defecting candidates. But we accept the mandate given by the public and we now will try to see and introspect on the reasons of our loss in the bypolls."

"Obviously these results have dampened our spirits but we're pretty sure that we will revive our spirits and once again resurrect ourselves. We will continue to raise the voice of the public and continue to work for the public," added Chavda.

"We had made a couple of complaints, regarding the BJP violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in these bypolls to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Gujarat but unfortunately we have not even received the acknowledgement of our complaints neither from the CEO nor from the district election officials," added Chavda.