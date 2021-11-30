Pashtun leader Ali Wazir granted bail in hate speech case

New Delhi: The Pakistan Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday granted bail to Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader and MNA Ali Wazir in a hate speech case, the Express Tribune reported.

Mohsin Dawar, Member, National Assembly from Waziristan said in a tweet: "Bench headed by Justices Tariq Masood, Jamal Mandokhel and Aminudin Khan of the Supreme Court have granted bail to @Aliwazirna50. Ali has remained in prison for over 11 months for a speech. It took a long time but glad that Ali will be out on bail."

A three-judge bench of the apex court, led by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, heard the bail case of the lawmaker, Express Tribune reported.

The PTM leader was arrested in Peshawar on December 16, 2020, on charges of hate speech against state institutions while addressing a rally in Karachi on December 6, the report said.

Wazir, who won his seat in the National Assembly from South Waziristan, said at that time that he was unaware of why he was taken into custody.

During the proceedings on Tuesday, the apex court remarked that the co-accused in the case was granted bail which was not challenged. "There is no justification for keeping Ali Wazir in jail," the SC said.

The Sindh prosecutor general stated before the apex court that there were similar cases against Ali Wazir.

"Has bail been granted in other cases?" Justice Sardar Tariq Masood asked, to which the prosecutor-general replied that the MNA was not granted bail in any other case.

"Ali Wazir has not been charged under terrorism, then why was the clause added?" Justice Tariq asked, the report said.

Justice Aminuddin Khan observed that it was clear from the record that the case was registered after his speech was translated.

Justice Mandokhel added that the allegations against Ali Wazir should be debated in Parliament and said if the MNA has reservations, they should be addressed. He further asked why were our own citizens being alienated.