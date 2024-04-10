Live
- Meta Unveils Next-Gen AI Chips for Faster Performance
- Dyson's AR Tool: Spotless Cleaning Made Quick & Precise
- Like Jagan Reddy, am not destructive, says Naidu
- 'Was democracy not threatened during Emergency', PM Modi trashes Oppn's 'Constitution in danger' claims
- Will announce Ludhiana, Jalandhar candidates on April 16: Punjab CM
- Vokkaliga community will respond to Shivakumar: Kumaraswamy
- PM Modi travelled extensively in US even before joining active politics, here is how
- Akali Dal chief seeks judicial probe into Punjab liquor scam too
- Meta debuts new generation of AI chip
- PM Modi to address rally in Agartala on April 17
Just In
Pawan Singh to contest from Karakat LS seat in Bihar
Bhojpuri actor and singer Pawan Singh on Wednesday said that he will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election from Bihar's Karakat seat.
Patna: Bhojpuri actor and singer Pawan Singh on Wednesday said that he will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election from Bihar's Karakat seat.
Pawan Singh wrote on X: “I promised my mother that I will contest this Lok Sabha election and I have decided to contest the Lok Sabha election 2024 from Karakat, Bihar. Jay Mata Di.”
Karakat constituency will witness a triangular contest. The NDA has fielded Upendra Kushwaha, Rashtriya Lok Morcha President while CPI-ML has given the ticket to Rajaram Singh as a candidate of grand alliance. Both leaders belong to the Kushwaha community while Pawan Singh belongs to an upper caste family.
Earlier, the BJP had given the ticket to Pawan Singh to contest the Lok Sabha election from Asansol West Bengal the actor had refused.
The BJP has given the ticket to S.S. Ahluwalia to contest the Lok Sabha election 2024 from Asansol.