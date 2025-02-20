Pay attention to law and order: Sisodia asks BJP

New Delhi: Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Wednesday cited a minor girl’s sexual assault in Tilak Nagar recently and slammed the BJP over law and order situation in the city. The former deputy minister of Delhi claimed that crimes against women were on the rise and the perpetrators were not afraid of law.

“I want to say to the BJP that elections are over and now it should pay attention to law and order that has collapsed in Delhi,” he said addressing a press conference here. Sisodia alleged that criminals were fearless because they knew the BJP’s priorities were just to abuse Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The BJP has come back to power in Delhi defeating the AAP in February 5 assembly elections. The BJP’s new government will take oath in a ceremony at Ramleela Maidan here on Thursday.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann slammed the Opposition parties for “spreading rumours” that AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal wanted to become the chief minister of the border state following the party’s rout in the Delhi Assembly polls. “Is it possible?” Mann questioned when he was asked that the opposition party leaders claimed that Kejriwal would be the next chief minister of Punjab.

“They (the opposition) say whatever comes to their mind. They earlier had said so,” said Mann while speaking to reporters in Sardulgarh.

They only spread rumours, alleged Mann as he slammed the rival party leaders.

Following the debacle in the Delhi assembly elections, Kejriwal had met Mann, state ministers, and party MLAs in Delhi on February 11.

Several opposition party leaders had targeted Kejriwal for calling the meeting of Punjab MLAs.