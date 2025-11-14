People celebrating one seat should introspect Bihar results: Rajasthan BJP

Jaipur: Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Rathore expressed heartfelt gratitude to the people of Bihar for the NDA alliance’s historic victory in the Bihar Assembly elections.

Targeting the opposition, Rathore said, “Those celebrating the victory of a single seat clearly lack a sense of nation-firstness. If the nation were truly their priority, they would introspect on the pathetic state of their alliance in Bihar.”

He said that blaming EVMs or giving irresponsible statements merely to gain headlines goes against democratic values.

He said that the people of Bihar have placed unwavering trust in the development work undertaken by the central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past 11 years.

Rathore noted that the expansion of electricity supply, road networks, rail infrastructure, and flyovers has given Bihar a new developmental identity, and the public has acknowledged this progress through a decisive mandate.

He added that the people have given a fitting response to the opposition’s shallow, negative, and misleading rhetoric against the Prime Minister.

Attacking the opposition alliance, Rathore said that the public has completely rejected the mismatched coalition formed solely out of a hunger for power. Parties with no ideological alignment came together merely for political gain, attempted to create confusion, but were ultimately rejected by the people.

Commenting on the Congress party’s condition, he said that its struggle to win only 1-2 seats out of 243 reflects the near-collapse of its support base.

“They should introspect and improve their working style and policies,” he said. Rathore added that Lalu Yadav’s past corruption and his compromise with Rahul Gandhi further contributed to the opposition’s defeat.

Speaking on the Anta Assembly by-election, Rathore took full responsibility for the party’s defeat.

“As the head of the organisation, the responsibility for the outcome is mine,” he said, adding that he fully respects the public mandate. He stated that any shortcomings would be reviewed and corrected.

Rathore thanked the people for ensuring peaceful voting in Anta and congratulated the winning candidate, Pramod Jain Bhaya, urging him to fulfil the expectations placed upon him.

Rathore acknowledged that the Rajasthan government failed to effectively communicate its numerous development projects to the public.

He said the misinformation spread by the Congress party could not be countered in time and that the people wanted to support a service-minded, honest, and local candidate, but public awareness remained low.

He assured that the party would conduct a serious organisational review and make the necessary improvements. He said that bypolls and general elections are fundamentally different and that the Anta result does not indicate any shift in the state’s power structure.

He added that if reforms or corrective measures are required within the organisation, the party will implement them without hesitation.