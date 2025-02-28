People of Prayagraj inspired the entire UP

Mahakumbh Nagar : He lauded the people of Prayagraj for embracing the Mahakumbh as their own, hosting langars, welcoming guests, and prioritizing the event over personal challenges. He reflected on the immense scale of the gathering, where a city of 25-30 lakh residents seamlessly accommodated crores of visitors.

Drawing a parallel, he remarked that even a household of five could feel overwhelmed by ten guests. Yet the people of Prayagraj embraced this monumental event with patience and enthusiasm.



















