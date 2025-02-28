  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

People of Prayagraj inspired the entire UP

People of Prayagraj inspired the entire UP
x
Highlights

He lauded the people of Prayagraj for embracing the Mahakumbh as their own, hosting langars, welcoming guests, and prioritizing the event over personal challenges.

Mahakumbh Nagar : He lauded the people of Prayagraj for embracing the Mahakumbh as their own, hosting langars, welcoming guests, and prioritizing the event over personal challenges. He reflected on the immense scale of the gathering, where a city of 25-30 lakh residents seamlessly accommodated crores of visitors.

Drawing a parallel, he remarked that even a household of five could feel overwhelmed by ten guests. Yet the people of Prayagraj embraced this monumental event with patience and enthusiasm.






Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick