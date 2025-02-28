Live
- CM sanctions ₹5 lakh aid for visually impaired bride
- Dwaraka Tirumala Rao appointed as chairman of APPTD
- PCC Chief Mahesh Goud to Chair Key Congress Workers' Meeting at Gandhi Bhavan
- Caste Census Survey Concludes Today in Telangana
- Bapuji Gurukul schools ensure quality education
- Payyavula Keshav to table budget 2025-26 in assembly, performs puja
- BJP MLA proposes renaming Najafgarh as Nahargarh
- PWD Minister instructs officials to begin construction of flyovers
- ‘Non-installation of CCTVs in BJP MLAs’ constituencies to be probed’
- Court acquits Army officer in rape case
Just In
People of Prayagraj inspired the entire UP
Highlights
He lauded the people of Prayagraj for embracing the Mahakumbh as their own, hosting langars, welcoming guests, and prioritizing the event over personal challenges.
Mahakumbh Nagar : He lauded the people of Prayagraj for embracing the Mahakumbh as their own, hosting langars, welcoming guests, and prioritizing the event over personal challenges. He reflected on the immense scale of the gathering, where a city of 25-30 lakh residents seamlessly accommodated crores of visitors.
Drawing a parallel, he remarked that even a household of five could feel overwhelmed by ten guests. Yet the people of Prayagraj embraced this monumental event with patience and enthusiasm.
Next Story