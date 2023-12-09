People voted for stability: Modi

Dehradun: As he pitched Uttarakhand as a prime destination for investment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said people have voted for stable and strong governments in recent elections. "An aspirational India does not want instability. Today, it wants a stable government," Modi said, referring to the recent assembly elections in which his BJP won Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

He was addressing business leaders after inaugurating a two-day Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit at the Forest Research Institute here. The Prime Minister suggested doing a SWOT analysis of today's India, looking into the country's strengths, weaknesses and threats. "We see aspirations, hope, self-confidence, innovation and opportunities everywhere. You will see policy-driven governance. You will see a strong resolve of the people of the country for political stability," he said.

He said these trends were seen during the recent elections and one in Uttarakhand last year. People voted for good governance. "They voted on the basis of the track record of governance," Modi said. Modi also said India is set to become the world's third-largest economy in the next few years, during his third term. "For Indian companies, for India's investors, it is the ideal time. India is all set to become the world's third-biggest economy in a few years. It is bound to happen in my third term," Modi noted.

"A stable government, supportive policy stream, an inclination to transform through reform and a resolve to march to development. This combination has happened for the first time. It is the right time," he told investors at the summit.