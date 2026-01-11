People want development, not divisive politics: Poonam Mahajan on BMC polls

With the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections being held after a long gap, senior BJP leader Poonam Mahajan on Sunday said the polls have assumed major political significance, with the focus firmly on Mumbai and development-centric governance.

Speaking in an interview with IANS, she said, “People don’t want divisive politics, they want development,” as she outlined the BJP’s focus on Mumbai’s growth, criticised opposition alliances, and responded to issues ranging from ‘vote jihad’ to illegal immigration and local governance.

Here is the full interview:

IANS: The BMC polls are taking place after a long gap and have drawn nationwide attention. What do you consider the significance of these elections, particularly with multiple civic polls being held across the country?

Poonam Mahajan: The MCGM elections, that is, the Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections, are important for us and also for the people living in Mumbai. Although 29 elections are taking place across Maharashtra, politically, everyone focuses on Mumbai because it is our financial capital. The way Mumbai works hard, it contributes significantly to the strength of the country and Maharashtra. Therefore, we view this election in terms of its impact on the development of Mumbai and the welfare of its people. That is why we are looking at these elections very seriously, to expand the development vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and we are making extra efforts for these polls.

IANS: How do you view the alliances formed by MNS-Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress-VBA? Do you see changes in Maharashtra politics?

Poonam Mahajan: I see this alliance more as an ‘alliance of self-survival’ than an ‘alliance of convenience’. I don’t comment much because people already know which alliances existed a few years ago, what their purpose was, and how development was ignored while self-interest took precedence. BJP does not look at alliances that way. Whenever we formed alliances, it was for development and progress. Earlier, we were with Shiv Sena (UBT) on the ideology of Hindutva, which cannot be denied since 2019. People don’t want divisive politics; they want development. Our focus is on how Mumbai and its surrounding areas can be developed.

IANS: ‘Vote jihad’ has emerged as a topic during this election. Do you see it as an issue?

Poonam Mahajan: The opposition fights elections by putting religion at the forefront. You saw ‘vote jihad’ in 2019 as well. Shiv Sena joined hands with Congress in the name of secularism, but that was not true. They work on divide-and-rule politics and call it vote jihad. In Vasai-Virar, a song of ‘Azad Kashmir’ was being played in a small shopkeeper’s place, and we filed a complaint. Is that not a vote jihad? Girls are being misdirected and forced into marriage. These issues are raised because the opposition has no development agenda and wants to divert people from real issues.

IANS: Nitesh Rane has said that illegal Bangladeshi migrants will be sent out of Maharashtra. How do you see this issue?

Poonam Mahajan: Mumbai is a city that carries the burden of the entire country. It is the capital of Maharashtra and the economic engine that drives India forward. When Bangladeshi or Rohingya intruders come here illegally, and Congress helps them settle, it needs to be stopped. We have all the data, and they will be thrown out. In Bangladesh, atrocities are being committed against Hindu minorities - do we have an explanation for that? India welcomes guests as gods, but not illegal intruders.

IANS: Aditya Thackeray has been seen mimicking Devendra Fadnavis. Your reaction?

Poonam Mahajan: Sadly, a youth leader is mimicking a leader who is taking Maharashtra forward. Fight on important issues, respect seniority and the age gap.

IANS: Do you see their alliance as one for the Marathi Manus?

Poonam Mahajan: In 2019, when Devendra Fadnavis was deliberately removed, Pramod’s speech had gone viral. That entire drama was carried out by Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and others together. I don’t feel the same situation exists now. I clearly see the love and support of the people. Whether it is Mumbai, Maharashtra or the country, people are very wise and know who works for them.

IANS: How do you view Asaduddin Owaisi’s statements in Maharashtra?

Poonam Mahajan: Owaisi is very sharp and experienced in delivering speeches, but he does not apply that experience in politics. He follows divide-and-rule politics. His party is an offshoot of Congress and works only for Muslim interests, not for the country. That is unfortunate. He gathers people on baseless issues because he has no plan to develop Mumbai. I don’t consider him important. Mumbai’s Mayor will be a Hindu Marathi male or female. A son or daughter of the soil of Mumbai will become the Mayor. This is our promise.

IANS: You have spoken about family dominance in local politics. What do you mean?

Poonam Mahajan: In a democracy, there are political parties, but in many places in Maharashtra, parties have become family-run organisations. That shows there was a family rule, not people’s rule. For 35 years, Vasai-Virar was treated like it was under Article 370, run as a family stronghold.

IANS: Why are local body elections more complex?

Poonam Mahajan: When local body elections take place, parties are larger, and each party has its own cadre. In Assembly or Lok Sabha elections, there are fewer candidates. In local polls, candidates increase, and even alliances face challenges. Let me give an old example so the public understands.

IANS: What was the BJP’s development plan for Vasai-Virar?

Poonam Mahajan: From 2014 to 2019, we worked to bring significant change to Vasai-Virar. We wanted to extend the coastal road, connect it with Vadhavan Port, bring an airport to Virar, and the bullet train is also passing through that area. In short, we aimed for comprehensive development starting from 2014.